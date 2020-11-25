A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for William Konkin Elementary School in Burns Lake.

According to Northern Health, the exposure occurred on Nov 16.

In a letter, the health authority said the risk of additional cases is very low due to the safety plan that is in place.

Northern Health is currently undergoing contact tracing and those contacted are being advised to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms until November 30th at midnight, the health authority said in a letter.

Parents are being advised that if they do not receive a phone call or letter from health officials to continue to attend school and monitor symptoms for COVID-19.

This is the first school to be exposed to SD91.