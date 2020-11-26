The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is about to kick off in the Bulkley Valley but, slightly later than normal.

The campaign began nationally on Nov 14 but in the Smithers area, it will begin on Nov 27.

Director of the Salvation Army, Adam Marshall said this year due to COVID-19 and health protocols they have reduced the number of kettles around town.

“It’s been difficult for sure, A big change that we’re seeing is less so from refusal but more so from a resource management perspective. We had to reduce from six to seven kettles to two this year,” he said.

Marshall added the goal this year is $40,000 for projects for the community but said the salvation army is optimistic because they recognize this year has been hard on everyone.

“We really appreciate the support we have received throughout the year and we fully acknowledge that it’s been a difficult year for us and all we’re trying to do is ensure that we can continue to serve the community,” he said.

The two kettles will be at Safeway and at No Frills in Smithers.

The Salvation Army is urging people to donate online on its website.