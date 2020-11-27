BC saw 887 new cases of COVID-19, as the provincial total reaches 29,973.

Northern Health had 24 more people diagnosed in the region, the total is now 737 with 198 active cases.

In the North, 25 people are battling the virus in the hospital; 10 of whom are in ICU, the region’s recovery rate is now 72%.

There are 7,899 active cases in the province, 294 of whom are in hospital with 64 of them in ICU.

There have been 13 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 384 deaths in BC.

BC’s recovery rate remains at 67%, nearly 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Currently, 10,307 people are under active public health monitoring.

There are two more health care facility outbreaks and no new community outbreaks.

“Exposures and transmission can happen anywhere,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “by paying attention to the places we go and the people we see, we can help contact tracers contain the further spread if that does occur.”