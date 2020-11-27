Northern Health has confirmed another two cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat.

As of Friday (Nov 27), this makes the total cases to 43 compared to the 41 that was reported on Monday (Nov 23).

Thirty-four of the cases remain active and seventeen people remain in isolation at the worksite.

The others remain in isolation in their home communities.

Northern Health is continuing on-site screening and contact tracing.

According to the health authority, there continues to be no public exposure in Kitimat and surrounding areas.