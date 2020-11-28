BC saw a record 911 new cases of COVID-19, 35 of them are from Northern Health.

The North has had 772 total cases, meanwhile, the provincial total has officially surpassed 30,000.

301 people are battling the virus in hospital, 69 of whom are in ICU.

11 more people have passed away as BC’s death toll reaches 395.

10,430 people are under active public health monitoring and with 21,304 people recovered the recovery rate is now 69%.

There have been 3 more health care outbreaks, there are 59 ongoing outbreaks in BC’s health care system.

Regional Breakdown

Northern Health – 737 (+35)

Interior Health – 1,538 (+47)

Vancouver Coastal – 8,482 (+153)

Fraser – 19,428 (+649)

Island – 571 (+27)