Four more schools within Northern Health have been listed for a possible COVID-19 exposure event.

The health authority informed Ecole College Heights School that students and staff may have been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

The dates of exposure are November 19th, 20th, 24th, and 25th.

In addition, three schools within School District 91 are dealing with their own exposure events.

The dates for Fort Saint James Secondary range from November 20th to 26th.

Exposure dates for David Hoy Elementary are listed for November 25th and 26th while William Konkin Elementary in Burns Lake occurred on the 23rd and 24th.

Northern Health encourages parents to monitor their children for any symptoms until December 9th.