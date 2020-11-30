It was a deadly weekend when it came to COVID-19 in BC.

Over the weekend, an additional 46 people passed away from the virus bringing the death toll to 441.

BC health officials recorded 2,364 new cases over the weekend with 73 occurring in Northern bringing the region’s total to 845.

Our health authority currently has 270 active cases with 29 in hospital, 12 of which are in critical care.

The province’s total is 33,238 with 8,855 of those cases considered active.

Here is a breakdown of the three-day total:

Friday to Saturday – 750

Saturday to Sunday – 731

Sunday to Monday – 596

277 historical cases connected to Fraser Health dated from November 18th to 26th

This comes after the province saw 911 infections on Friday.

Across BC, 316 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 75 of whom are in ICU.

10,139 people are under active public health monitoring and with 23,111 people recovered the recovery rate is now 69.5%.

569 people have recovered from the virus in Northern Health bring our recovery rate to 67.3%.

There are now 62 active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities with five more announced today (Monday) by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Regional Breakdown

Northern Health – 845 (+73)

Interior Health – 1,750 (+212)

Vancouver Coastal – 8,853 (+371)

Fraser – 21,070 (+1642)

Island – 629 (+58)