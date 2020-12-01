Northern Health is reporting another 9 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat, bringing the total to 52 employees.

Eight of the cases are considered active and 44 are considered recovered.

According to the Health Authority, two people are in self-isolation at the project site and the remaining individuals are isolating in their home communities.

Northern Health added there continues to be no public exposures in Kitimat and surrounding areas.