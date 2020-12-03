Adult indoor sports in BC are now suspended following an updated public health order from Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says she imposed the limits after an old-timers’ hockey team from the Interior recently traveled to Alberta. She notes that, upon their return, the virus carried by team members infected dozens of people.

The sports that fall under this order are as follows:

Basketball

Cheerleading

Combat sports

Floor hockey

Floor ringette

Road hockey

Ice hockey

Ringette

Martial arts

Netball

Team skating

Soccer

Volleyball

Indoor bowling

Lawn bowling

Curling

Lacrosse

Hockey

Ultimate

Rugby

Football

Baseball

Softball

The following high-intensity group fitness programs are also suspended:

Hot yoga

Spin classes

Aerobics

Bootcamp

Circuit training

High intensity interval training (HIIT)

Low-intensity group fitness programs such as; yoga, pilates, light weightlifting, adult dance classes, stretching or strengthening and Tai-Chi must either temporarily suspend groups or move online until further guidance is developed by the province.

Meanwhile, organized indoor and outdoor sports for people under 19 can go forward, however, competitions, games and tournaments are suspended.

Spectators are also not allowed.

However, individual drills and modified training activities can continue.

The only people allowed to attend sport activities are those that provide care to a participant or player.

Travel to, from and between communities for team athletic activities like games, competitions, training and practice is prohibited.

High-performance athletes, professional athletes and professional performers like dancers are not included in the order.

Structured extracurricular activities and programs for people under 19 can continue to operate with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place and must be supervised but an adult.

Under the order, performances, recitals and demonstrations are not allowed.

Gyms and recreation facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training sessions can remain open as long as they have a COVID-19 Safety Plan.