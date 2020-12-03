Northern Health is implementing enhanced precautions related to the Family Medicine Unit at University Hospital and Gateway Lodge in Prince George, following lab-confirmed – but unrelated – cases of COVID-19.

Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at both facilities, and at this time, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.

A test-positive case has been confirmed amongst a staff member at the Gateway Lodge. Communication with staff, residents, and families are underway.

As a precaution, NH Medical Health Officers have declared a managed outbreak related to the Family Medicine Unit (FMU) at UHNBC, based on criteria for declaring outbreaks in acute care settings.

In this case, there have been individual lab-confirmed cases in staff who may have worked during their potential infectious period, and in some hospitalized patients.

NH care facilities have implemented very clear policies and procedures for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, and the risk of transmission to patients, staff, and physicians at UHNBC is considered low.

The precautionary outbreak declaration will be in place until at least December 16th, which is 14 days after any potential exposure to a lab-confirmed case. If there is still no evidence of transmission of illness after that time, the outbreak can be declared over.

The precautionary outbreak declaration at the Gateway Lodge will be in place until at least December 9th.

As this outbreak is precautionary and for a single wing in the facility, pre-arranged social visits are not suspended, and may continue, at this time.

Northern Health Public Health is closely monitoring for additional cases, and NH is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions such as (but not limited to):