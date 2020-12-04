54 employees associated with the LNG Canada Project site outbreak in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19, up from two from Tuesday’s update.

As of Friday (Dec 4), five of the cases are considered active, 49 are considered recovered with one person in isolation at the work site.

According to Northern Health, there continues to be no public exposures in Kitimat and surrounding areas at this time.

The outbreak was declared on Nov 19.