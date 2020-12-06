A pair of schools in Northern B.C. have been flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures.

The Energetic Living Campus in Fort St. John has been posted to the school exposure list for the second time since the pandemic began.

According to Northern Health, the exposure may have occurred between November 23 – 27, and again on the 30th.

The SD60 – Peace River North institution recorded a previous exposure from November 16 – 20.

Meanwhile, Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace also reported an exposure alert between November 27 – 30.