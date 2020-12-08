Hudson Bay Mountain has announced Lex Rei-Jones as the new general manager for the resort.

She took the role as interim general manager after Mike Huffman stepped down in the spring.

The resort made the announcement on Dec 2 and said Rei-Jones will take on the role effective immediately.

Rei-Jones has been with Hudson Bay Mountain since 2005 starting in the rental shop.

According to a statement, she has worked during the interim period including working through the new COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season.

Hudson Bay Mountain opened for the upcoming season last Friday (Dec 4).