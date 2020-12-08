Northern Health has flagged five more schools for possible COVID-19 exposure events.

In Prince George, Heather Park Elementary and Shas Ti Kelly Road have been added to the list with exposure dates ranging from November 30th to December 2nd.

In addition, School District 91 in Nechako Lakes stated that David Hoy Elementary in Fort Saint James and William Konkin Elementary in Burns Lake is back on the list for the second time in less than a week.

Exposure dates occurred between November 23rd to 30th.

Margaret Ma Murray Community School in the Peace River North District said the exposure event occurred on November 27th.