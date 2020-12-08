Families can have a Zoom call with Santa thanks to the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen.

On Saturday (Dec 12), from 11 until 3 Santa will be calling different families for 5-minute visits each.

According to the Kinsmen, the idea was brought up during the kinsmen’s last in-person meeting after the realization that the annual community Christmas dinner could not go forward with the COVID-19 restriction.

The spokesperson for the Kinsmen Lisa O’Sullivan said so far the response has been positive.

“We’re certainly not full yet, but, as of last night [Monday] we were about half of the spots that we have allocated,” she said.

O’Sullivan added there is not a specific number of spots because they do not want to turn anyone away who wants to participate.

She also said the event is free of charge.

“We’re just doing it in efforts to give back to the community and help preserve some Christmas spirit,” she said.

To register for the Zoom call with Santa to go on the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Facebook page and scan the QR code and fill out the form.