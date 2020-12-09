The province has reported another 566 cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday), now totaling 38,718 infections.

48 of those were identified in Northern Health, as the region has accounted for 1,132 virus patients.

“While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high. This is why the public health orders and restrictions remain in place and why we must continue to stay local and keep to our households through the holiday season,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts.”

Across the province, there are 9,312 active cases; 332 are in the north.

Sixteen people have died in the past day, including one patient in the northern region.

543 people have passed away from the virus in B.C. since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 352 people in hospital and 74 in intensive care.

41 patients are in Northern Health; 12 of whom are in ICU.

Breakdown by region:

Vancouver Coastal – 136 (9,861)

Fraser – 297 (24,558)

Interior – 74 (2,339)

Island – 11 (735)

North – 48 (1,132)

Meanwhile, the provincial state of emergency has been extended once again.

It will be in effect through the end of the day on December 22.

The original declaration was made on March 18, the day after Dr. Henry declared a public health emergency.