Northern Health reports two more cases associated with LNG Canada Project outbreak
(Photo supplied by Northern Health)
56 employees associated with the LNG Canada project site outbreak in Kitimat, an increase of two since the Dec 1 update.
According to Northern Health, six of the cases remain active and 50 are considered recovered.
All six cases are isolating off-site and in their home communities.
Northern Health added there continues to be no public exposures in Kitimat and surrounding areas.
The outbreak was originally declared on Nov 19.