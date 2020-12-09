56 employees associated with the LNG Canada project site outbreak in Kitimat, an increase of two since the Dec 1 update. 

According to Northern Health, six of the cases remain active and 50 are considered recovered. 

All six cases are isolating off-site and in their home communities. 

Northern Health added there continues to be no public exposures in Kitimat and surrounding areas. 

The outbreak was originally declared on Nov 19.