The Nechako- Kitimat Development Fund Society announced the Board of Directors have approved $51,205 in funding for two new projects in Burns Lake.

The Lake Babine Nation for the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Lighting Upgrade Project will receive $21,205 for LED lighting in the building.

$30,000 will be given to The Lakes District Airport Society for an automated refuelling station that will ensure safer and faster services, increase efficiency and reduce refuelling wait times.

“These infrastructure upgrades will enhance safety and reliability for people in and around Burns Lake,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“As we work through the COVID-19 recovery, it is important that our government and the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society continue to support people in the region to soften the economic blow of the pandemic and build stronger communities,” he added.

The next application deadline is on February 3rd, additional information can be found on the Nechako-Kitimat Development Fund Society website.