Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Supplied by the Province of BC)

Northern Health has reached 1,199 cases of COVID-19 after 40 more people were diagnosed in the region, meanwhile, there are now 402 active cases.

BC-wide, 723 new cases were identified, boosting the provincial total over the forty-thousand mark as it is now 40,060.

28 more lost their battle to the virus, that’s a record amount of deaths recorded in a single day as the province’s death toll reaches 587.

The provincial recovery rate is 72%, considerably higher than the North’s 66%.

43 people are battling the virus in the hospital in the North; 14 of whom are in ICU.

Across BC, there are 9,524 active cases with 347 in hospital.

According to BC Health Officials, all but 2 of the total deaths have been seniors living in care facilities.

There are 57 active outbreaks in BC’s Health Care System, the Rotary Manor outbreak in Dawson Creek is over.

Breakdown by region:

North – +40 (1,199)

Interior – +82 (2,502)

Vancouver Coastal – +135 (10,117)

Fraser – +456 (25,398)

Island – +10 (750)