Drivers across Northern BC, as well as the rest of the province, will be able to renew their auto insurance online starting in less than two years (May of 2022).

According to ICBC, customers will be able to renew personal insurance and get temporary operation permits, with some restrictions.

“We know British Columbians want more convenience when they purchase and renew their auto insurance,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“This is another important step to make ICBC work better for British Columbians. While we make progress toward online renewals, our main focus remains on delivering Enhanced Care coverage and an average 20% reduction in insurance rates for British Columbians.”

Work-related to these online services will occur over the coming year.

This includes consultations to ensure insurance brokers are ready for the changes related to the licence plate decal requirement.

Next spring (May of 2021), ICBC will be moving to a new model similar to what is being done in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, which will increase current benefits from $300,000 dollars to $7.5, and lower rates for residents by about 20%.

The rate decrease will save drivers around $400 a year.

Currently, the average British Columbian pays $1900 a year in car insurance, which will be reduced to about $1500 under the new system.