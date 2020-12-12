41 of the 737 new cases of COVID-19 across BC are from Northern Health, boosting the region total to 1,240.

There are 421 active cases in the region, meanwhile, the North’s recovery rate is 66% as 9 people have died from the virus in the region

The provincial total is now 40,797 with 9,589 currently active across BC.

342 people are battling the virus in the hospital; 87 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 12,008 people are under active public health monitoring while the provincial recovery rate has reached 73%.

There have been 11 new virus-related deaths, the provincial death toll is now 598.

One new community outbreak and three new health care outbreaks have been identified.

“We want to ensure we are moving into this stage of our COVID-19 response in the best position possible, which means working together to make sure we don’t fall back as we move forward with our immunization program,” stated Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North – +41 (1,240)

Interior – +99 (2,601)

Vancouver Coastal – +119 (10,236)

Fraser – +469 (25,867)

Island – +8 (758)