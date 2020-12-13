Signs of the holiday season are everywhere, as lights are strung on people’s homes and decorated trees stand in front windows.

But hidden underneath the sparkle is the fire risk that can accompany seasonal trimmings and celebrations.

As reported to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC), there have been 113 Christmas-related fires in the past decade in British Columbia.

This has led to 15 injuries, four deaths and more than $14.5 million in damage.

“The majority of fires over the holiday season are a result of decorative lights being left on, being improperly used or being faulty,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“The OFC has also had reports of wreaths and boughs catching fire due to candles or improperly used lights. In one instance, a fire was caused by a person trying to burn their Christmas tree indoors, resulting in a chimney fire.”

Here are some tips from the OFC to reduce your own fire risk and keep your loved ones safe.

Decorating

* Keep trees, wrapping paper, and decorations away from heat sources.

* Ensure a real tree stays fresh and green by watering it daily.

* Choose flame-retardant or non-combustible decorations. Consider energy-efficient LED lighting, which produces less heat and poses less of a fire risk.

* Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

* Ensure electrical outlets are not overloaded.

Cooking safety

* Have a “kid-free zone” of at least one metre around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared.

* Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

* If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer.

* Never pour water on a grease fire. On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner.

* For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

Candle safety

* Extinguish lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

* Use candle holders that are sturdy and will not tip over easily, and put them on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

* Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Smoke alarms and fire escape planning

* Ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area.

* Test and clean smoke alarms regularly.

* Develop a fire escape plan

