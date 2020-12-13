Prince George Secondary School is one of four schools recently reporting a COVID-19 exposure.

The corrected dates are between December 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Lakes District Secondary in Burns Lake was flagged for November 23.

Two schools belonging to School District 82 are warning of potential exposures as well.

Kitwanga Elementary has reported a possible exposure between December 1-3.

Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace lists an exposure from December 3 – 4.