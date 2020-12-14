Northern Health is implementing enhanced COVID-19 precautions at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George, following lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents.

Medical Health Officers have declared a facility outbreak.

Spokesperson, Eryn Collins spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“At this point, this is a single staff case and at least two residents so we are implementing enhanced COVID-19 precautions at Jubilee Lodge.”

However, Collins added this not related to the precautionary outbreaks declared at University Hospital (UHNBC) and the Gateway Lodge.

“It is not, those are precautionary outbreak measures that remain at both of those facilities and there have been no new cases related to those but given the multiple cases at Jubilee there has been an outbreak declared at that facility.”

Northern Health is proactively testing residents to identify anyone who may have been infected, and taking additional steps to protect the health of all Jubilee Lodge staff and residents, including (but not limited to):

• Increased screening for all staff and residents

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced

• Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted

• Temporary suspension of social visits (essential visits are not impacted, and can continue)