Numerous people attended a freedom rally and march in Smithers on Saturday (Dec 12).

The rally commenced at Central Park around 11 am, featured speeches and a march followed. .

Among people who spoke were former federal election candidates Rod Taylor and Jody Craven.

“Last week I was at a freedom rally in Vancouver and about one thousand or more people could have been a couple thousand and they were saying the same things you are saying today,” said Rod Taylor.

“Canadians have died and more are dying everyday as a result of business bankruptcies, lost jobs, suicides, loneliness, drug abuse and because of the lack of medical treatments that have been cancelled or postponed,” he said.

“During this period of lockdown the uncertainty of the federal government has added nearly $400 billion to the national debt within two weeks that debt will reach one trillion dollars,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, in two years the federal government will have doubled Canada’s debt.

He also said the province has unfairly singled out churches.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial government have unfairly singled out churches where restrictions on gatherings allow some bars and restaurants to operate with restrictions but refusing to allow church members to gather for worship, teaching and comfort” he said.

Former PPC candidate Jody Craven travelled from Kitimat to speak at the rally saying the group has to step forward to fight for freedom.

Following the speeches the group sang O’Canada and marched up Main Street before gathering near Highway 16.