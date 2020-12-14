A Rapid Response Team will remain in Fort St. James for another four-day deployment, as medical emergency calls continue to surge in the region.

The team was initially deployed on Wednesday (Dec. 9) to help with patient transfers, following an influx in ambulance calls.

Local paramedics responded to 33 calls in a six-day period.

According to BCEHS, 95 9-1-1 calls were made from Fort St. James in November, up from the monthly average of 50 to 60 calls.

On Thursday (Dec 10), Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry reported 39 active COVID-19 cases related to the community, 20 of whom are in hospital.

