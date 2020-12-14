As COVID-19 cases climb around the province, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in B.C. today (Monday).

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the first immunizations will begin tomorrow, and by this time next week, the vaccine will be brought to all health authorities in the province.

Northern Health reported 91 new infections in a three-day span; the region has seen a total of 1,331.

Across B.C. there were 2,146 cases over the weekend, for a total of 42,943.

There are now 10,039 active infections in the province, 359 of whom are in hospital and 87 in ICU.

49 people have died from the virus since the last update, for a total of 647.

This includes 355 deaths in the last 30 days.

In addition, three new healthcare outbreaks were reported, including one in Northern Health.

Jubilee Lodge in Prince George has reported cases in one staff member and at least two residents.

Six other outbreaks have been declared over.

There are 62 ongoing outbreaks in the healthcare system.

There are 11,177 people under active public health monitoring.

The recovery rate is now 72.7 percent.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Prince George has been listed for potential COVID-19 exposure.

The Independent school lists December 3 and 4 as the possible dates.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 91 (1,331)

Interior: + 250 (2,851)

Vancouver Coastal: +300 (10,536)

Fraser : + 1,474 (27,341)

Island: + 29 (787)