Students and Parents of Smithers Secondary School have been informed of a potential COVID-19.

A letter issued by Northern Health on Monday (Dec 14) said the exposure occurred on Dec 10.

In the letter it said due to the school’s COVID-19 safety plan the risk of additional cases is very low.

Parents are being advised that if they do not receive a phone call or letter from public health students can continue to attend school but to self-monitor for symptoms until Dec 24.

This is the first exposure in SD54 so far.