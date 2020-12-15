Bulkley Valley Little Horizons Childcare is closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter issued to parents by Northern Health, the health authority said the exposure occurred on December 9 and December 10.

The exposures occurred in the 30 month to school age room on Dec 9 and after school program room on Dec 10.

According to a Facebook post, the facility was not mandated to close by Northern Health due to the low risk of transmission.

Staff and parents of children who are considered high risk contacts have been contacted by public health and are required to self-isolate.

Parents are being advised if they have not been contacted they are not required to self-isolate but self-monitor your children’s symptoms until Dec 23 for the Dec 9 exposure and Dec 24 for the Dec 10 exposure.

According to the facility, Michelle and Kelsey will be at the daycare every morning for the remainder of the week, so parents can pick up their children’s things.