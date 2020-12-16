Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a vehicle incident west of Gitsegukla that closed Highway 16.

According to Cpl Madonna Saunderson, the crash involved three commercial vehicles.

She added causal factors are not available but the road was reported snowy and slippery at the time of the crash.

Injuries have been reported but RCMP believe they are not serious.

According to Drive BC, the road will not reopen until later this afternoon.

More to come.