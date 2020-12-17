The pandemic continues to take a toll on Northern Health, the region saw 47 new cases which boosted the North’s total to 1,415.

Province-wide, 640 more people were diagnosed with the virus as the provincial total is now 44,103 with 9,950 active cases.

There have been nearly 900 identified cases in the region in the past month and there are now 385 active cases in the North.

1,015 people have recovered in Northern Health, the regional recovery rate is 72%, meanwhile, 44 people are in the hospital in the region; 19 of whom are in ICU.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 24 more people, boosting BC’s death toll to 692.

362 people are in hospital fighting the virus, 91 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 10,538 people are under active public health monitoring and 32,376 people have recovered across the province, BC’s recovery rate is 73%.

“Yesterday, 409 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were given to B.C. front-line health-care workers,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “starting next week, the province will receive weekly vaccine deliveries for clinics in every health region throughout the province.”

Today’s report follows Premier John Horgan’s announcement from earlier today (Wednesday) that stricter enforcement on COVID-19 protocols will be implemented across the province.

The changes implemented are as followed:

Elimination of delayed payment of fines to hold rule-breakers accountable

More in-person safety inspections at workplaces

Active support for police from gaming investigators, conservation officers, and others

Breakdown by region:

North: + 47 (1,415)

Interior: + 91 (2,998)

Vancouver Coastal: + 98 (10,718)

Fraser : + 399 (28,078)

Island: + 5 (799)