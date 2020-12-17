Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat.

Evidence of COVID-19 transmission was found among staff of Diversified Transportation.

15 employees have tested positive for the virus with 13 of those considered active.

According to Northern Health, there are approximately 40 Diversified Transportation employees working at the project site and have all undergone COVID-19 testing.

The identified cases and close contacts have been identified to self-isolate.

Northern Health added this outbreak is unrelated to the one declared in November.

The first outbreak has seen no new cases since Dec 2.

The second outbreak will be declared for at least 28 days.