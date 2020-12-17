Tanya Harvey is a Registered Nurse in Alberta and has become the first person in Calgary to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was excited going into it, a bit nervous about doing it in front of media but humbled to be the first person in Calgary to get the vaccine,” said Harvey, “I wasn’t afraid of anything to do with the science behind it because I’ve done a good job of reviewing evidence-based, peer-reviewed information on the study protocols.”

Harvey works in the Intensive Care Unit at the Foothills Medical Centre and went back to work yesterday (Wednesday) after getting vaccinated on Tuesday.

She will need her second dose in 21-28 days.

“Walking in, I didn’t anticipate feeling the real weight of the last nine months of working in front-line healthcare, but it kind of came crashing in and it was emotional, it felt like hope”

She explained feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude after the vaccination.

Harvey also addressed anyone feeling hesitant about getting the vaccine, “I would encourage anyone to step forward and get the vaccine once it’s readily available, we are so privileged to be part of a country that has universal healthcare and it is just part of being Canadian.”

“I know there is hesitation and maybe a little bit of fear around a new vaccine but I would encourage people to look for science-based, evidence-based, peer-reviewed information, not social media,” she explained.

The only physical symptom she felt was a tender arm for 24 hours, which she says wasn’t even as bad as when she got the Flu shot.

“I didn’t wake up with any gills,” she jokingly added, “or any very rare sort of things that have been on social media.”

Harvey reminded everyone that the virus does not discriminate, explaining that information commonly found on social media about the virus only affecting elderly people or those with underlying health conditions is ‘straight up not the truth’.

“There are newborn babies contracting COVID and there are 102-year-old people contracting it, totally healthy athletes contracting it and unhealthy people contracting it.”

As of Tuesday, BC has received 3,900 doses of the vaccine and front-line health care workers in the Lower Mainland have already rolled up their sleeves for immunization.

“It’s putting the wind back in the sails of those who are closes to the sickest patients,” she said.