Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 417,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered ahead of schedule including 200,000 shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week.

In January, Canada will receive 125,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week for a total of 500,000 by the end of the month. On top of that, if the Moderna vaccine is given the green light by Health Canada, 125,000 doses will be here by the end of December.

Trudeau also announced the federal government is investing $9-billion into Made in Canada treatments for viral infections including COVID-19. The money will be given to four companies working to develop vaccine candidates. Two are in Montreal and two are in Vancouver.