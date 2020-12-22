The Smithers RCMP are investigating the assault of an 88-year-old woman.

Just before 3 AM on Friday, police responded to a break and enter on the 3000 block of 8th Avenue where an unknown suspect broke a door and entered the home of a senior citizen.

When they arrived, the RCMP found the victim had been assaulted by bear spray and was found coughing and suffering from mouth irritation.

She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, the suspect was seen leaving the home and is described as small in stature and was wearing dark clothing.

Patrols were conducted to find the suspect but came up empty.