Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Alex Cuba of Smithers is one of several performers on the list during the 2021 Coldsnap Music Festival in Prince George.

According to the Folkfest Society, a plan is being formulated to present a live-to-live stream event on their web site.

Performances are taking place from January 29th to February 6th with two artists playing each night.

In October, Cuba was nominated for two Latin Grammys for his 2019 album Sublime.

The roster of performers includes:

Kym Gouchie

Maureen Washington

Alex Cuba

Blue Moon Marquee

Pharis and Jason Romero

