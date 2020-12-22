BC Health Officials reported 444 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across BC, boosting the provincial total to 47,510.

22 of the new cases are from Northern Health as the region’s total has reached 1,621.

There are now 462 active cases in Northern Health; 52 of whom are in hospital, meanwhile 20 in ICU.

1,119 people have recovered in the North, and one more person has passed away boosting the region’s death toll to 16.

There are 9,481 active cases in BC, 357 individuals are currently hospitalized; 84 of whom are in ICU.

36,094 people have recovered in BC, the province’s recovery rate is now 75%, considerably higher than the North’s rate of 69%.

Since the start of immunizations last week, 4,108 people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

BC’s death toll has reached 777 after the virus claimed the lives of 12 more people.

This comes after the first person in Northern Health was given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Prince George earlier today (Tuesday).

“Because community spread continues, even if you have been doing all you can to protect yourself and those around you, it is important to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 22 (1,621)

Interior: + 78 (3,391)

Vancouver Coastal: + 79 (11,331)

Fraser : + 256 (30,227)

Island: + 9 (838)