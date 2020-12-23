Snow in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

It will feel a lot more like Christmas in the Bulkley Valley including Smithers according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning has been issued with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected.

A frontal system will stall over the region bringing periods of heavy snow tonight and Thursday.

Snow will begin this evening and intensify overnight. Periods of heavy snow will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

In addition, a similar warning has been given to Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.