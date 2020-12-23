Avalanche Canada is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational users of backcountry and from country avalanche terrain, which will be in effect until Sunday (December 27th).

The warning is widespread and applies to the following forecast regions:

– Kootenay-Boundary

– South Columbia

– North Columbia

– Purcells

– Cariboos

– North Rockies

– South Rockies

– Lizard Range-Flathead

– Banff National Park

– Yoho National Park

– Glacier National Park

– Waterton Lakes National Park

– Kananaskis Country

The snowpack is currently in a precarious state throughout these regions due to the presence of a weak layer of 60–100 cm below the snow surface.

Several storms through western Canada over the past week added sufficient snow above the weak layer to bring the snowpack to a tipping point where large avalanches can be easily triggered by people on snowshoes, skis, or snowmobile.

“With indoor gatherings restricted by the pandemic, we recognize many of us will want to spend time outdoors in our beautiful backcountry over the holidays,” explains James Floyer, forecast program supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

“People must be aware that even though the weather has settled, dangerous avalanche conditions remain throughout much of western Canada. There is a serious potential for large, human-triggered avalanches at this time.”

“We know sunny weather can give people a false sense of security when they venture into the backcountry,” adds Floyer. “This is not the time to let your guard down. Steep open slopes will look tempting but are best left alone for now.”

Those heading to the mountains to snowshoe or explore the front and backcountry should also be aware many popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain.