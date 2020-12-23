518 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 48,027.

The North saw 31 new cases, raising the region total to 1,652 with 482 of them currently active.

51 people are battling the virus in a hospital in Northern Health; 18 of whom are in ICU.

1,152 people have recovered in the North, the region recovery rate is 70%.

So far 5,603 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

There are 9,137 active cases in BC and 36,952 recovered keeping the provincial recovery rate at 75%

The provincial death toll has reached 796 after 19 more people died.

Around 96,089 people are currently under active health monitoring.

Northern Health has provided an update on the Coastal Gas Link work sites in Burns Lake and Nechako area.

To date, there have been 33 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA), and Little Rock Lake Lodge in Nechako LHA.

Eighteen cases remain active, the majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either Lodge.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 31 (1,652)

Interior: + 49 (3,440)

Vancouver Coastal: + 97 (11,428)

Fraser : + 322 (30,549)

Island: + 9 (847)