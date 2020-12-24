Additional COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak declared by Northern Health at two work sites associated with the Coastal Gas Link project have been identified.

To date, there have been 33 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Nechako and Burns Lake health areas.

Eighteen cases remain active; the majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either facility.

The outbreak was first declared on Saturday (December 19th).

Both work sites are limited (by public health order) to essential workers only, to support those in self-isolation, and to ensure safe operation of the sites.