A pleasant Christmas Day is in store for Prince George and Smithers this year when it comes to the weather.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Gary Geng (Jeng) told Vista Radio the daytime temperatures in both places should be mild.

“On Christmas Day the temperature will be around minus one degree for both Prince George and Smithers.”

However, before we get to that point, a couple of weather systems need to clear.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Bulkley Valley as well as Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

“We expect to see about 10 centimetres fall today until later this afternoon with it tapering off this evening.”

More snow is in the forecast for both communities on Saturday with temperatures hovering around the minus three mark.