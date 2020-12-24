BC Health Officials announced 582 new cases of COVID-19, boosting the provincial total 48,609 cases province-wide.

Sixty-eight of those occurred in Northern Health raising the region’s total to 1,719, which is a new single-day record smashing the old mark of 50 set back on December 4th.

Of those, 516 are considered active with 50 people currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in ICU.

Across the province, 341 people remain in hospital, 78 of which are in critical care.

Currently, 9,732 people are under active public health monitoring while 37,784 residents have recovered, bringing our recovery rate to nearly 78%.

However, 12 new deaths occurred making the death toll 808 with the north accounting for 21 of those.

On a positive note, the number of active cases decreased by 308 today (Thursday) bringing the total to 8,865 – Wednesday’s mark was 9,137.

“This Christmas and over the holiday weekend is the time to try the many new virtual activities that have been arranged this year – whether a church service, holiday choral concert or theatre performance,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Take a walk with those in your household and spread some cheer with neighborhood carolling, or drop off a warm meal or holiday treats to someone who may be away from their family this year.

In addition, 26-hundred more people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the past day, upping the total number of immunizations to 8,178.

“We can all safely connect with loved ones near and far – those in our community, in different parts of the province and around the world with the many tools available to us.”

“By staying small and staying apart this holiday season, we’re protecting the people we care about most and ensuring the coming weeks and months are better, brighter and safer for everyone. Together, let’s make this holiday season a safe season for all of us,” added Henry.

Breakdown by region:

North: + 68 (1,720)

Interior: + 71 (3,511)

Vancouver Coastal: + 107 (11,535)

Fraser : + 326 (30,875)

Island: + 10 (857)