New Hazelton RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for two wanted individuals.

The two men are Damien Tyson Shanoss and Bruce William Wilson.

Shanoss is wanted for driving while prohibited, driving while suspended, breach of undertaking, breach of release order, obstructing a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

He is being described as:

30 years old

Indigenous male

6 feet

170 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes.

Bruce William Wilson is wanted by the RCMP for assault by choking, assault, forcible entry, mischief and breach of undertaking.

Wilson is being described as:

40 years-old

Indigenous male

5 feet 11 inches

203 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police are advising if any of the men are seen to not confront them but to call New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.