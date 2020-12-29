Snow is expected to be on the way for the Lakes District, including Burns Lake..

A snowfall warning has been issued for the area with amounts of 10 cm.

The snow is expected late Tuesday (Dec 29) into Wednesday morning (Dec 30) with Francois Lake and Ootsa Lake areas having the highest accumulation.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow will ease to light snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is also advising people in the region to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing conditions.