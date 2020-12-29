The province has surpassed the 50,000 milestone for COVID-19 cases.

Over the past five days, B.C. health officials report 2,206 infections for a total of 50,815.

7,580 are considered active, with 373 people in hospital and 80 in intensive care.

74 people have died over the holiday break, including five people in Northern Health.

The provincial death toll is now 882.

Meanwhile, 8 new healthcare outbreaks were reported; there are 64 ongoing across the province.

There are about 9400 people isolating across the province, not including Northern Health.

Northern Health has previously stated there is a backlog in contact tracing.

On a positive note, 11,930 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the Moderna vaccine has arrived in the province and more will be arriving in the coming days.

These doses will be going to remote Indigenous communities first.

New cases by day:

24-25: 512

25-26: 447

26-27: 424

27-28: 441

28-29: 382

New cases by region:

Northern Health: +171

Interior Health: +238

Island Health: +44

Vancouver: +378

Fraser: +1,375