The Tahltan Central Government is among 10 B.C First Nations to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the Tahltan Central Government confirmed 600 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the territory Tuesday (Dec 29).

The post also added representatives from Iskut and Telegraph Creek picked up the doses of the vaccine.

“Our frontline nursing staff are finalizing a vaccine distribution plan and the information will be shared once it is received,” the post said.

The Moderna vaccine was approved by Health Canada on Dec 23 and everyone aged 18 and older in a group of remote and rural Indigenous communities can get the vaccine.

The Tahltan Central Government confirmed they were one of the first Indigenous communities to receive the vaccine on Dec 24.