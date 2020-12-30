Starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) Liquor stores and restaurants will not be allowed to sell alcohol as a result of an updated public health order.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry made the announcement today (Wednesday) in the hopes of curbing transmission on a historically busy evening.

Sales will resume at 9 a.m the following day.

Meanwhile, B.C. reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the past day for a total of 51,300.

The death toll is now 893.

84 infections were reported in Northern Health; the region has reported 1974 infections.

Of the total provincial cases, 7551 are considered active.

379 people are in hospital and 77 are in intensive care.

At least 9,320 people are isolating across the province not including Northern Health.

The region is still awaiting an update.

14,027 people have been successfully vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN:

+211 in Fraser Health

+117 in Vancouver Coastal

+57 in Interior

+84 in Northern Health

+16 in Island Health