Environment Canada says between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected between tonight and New Year’s Day for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

As a result, a snowfall warning has been issued for the area.

An approaching Pacific frontal system will give snow to Williston and Highway 97 – Pine Pass area.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.