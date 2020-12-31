Let it snow!, Highway 97 and the Pine Pass under snowfall warning
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)
Environment Canada says between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected between tonight and New Year’s Day for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.
As a result, a snowfall warning has been issued for the area.
An approaching Pacific frontal system will give snow to Williston and Highway 97 – Pine Pass area.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.