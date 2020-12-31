The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will likely see some fresh snow to ring in 2021, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning has been issued for both areas Thursday evening (Dec 31) into Friday (Jan 1).

Environment Canada said a light snow system will begin into the evening, become heavier overnight and snow continuing into Friday.

Accumulations of 15cm are possible.

Drivers are being advised to be prepared to adjust driving for the road conditions and visibility may be suddenly reduced.